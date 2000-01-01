Robeco Global Consumer Trends Eqs F £

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.54
  • 3 Year alpha4.49
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupRobeco
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1408525464

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Sub-fund is to provide long term capital growth by taking exposure of at least two-thirds of its total assets to equities of companies all over the world which benefit from the expected increase in consumer spending. The Sub-fund may hold the major part of its investments in companies domiciled in emerging markets or in companies that derive the majority of their revenues from emerging countries.

