RobecoSAM Smart Energy C GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha4.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.06%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupRobecoSAM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0425659629
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term growth in capital through investment of at least two thirds of its assets in a portfolio of carefully selected shares and other equities in companies with their registered office or the major part of their business activities in recognised countries which offer technologies, products or services in the area of future energies or relating to the efficient use of energy and which show an elevated degree of sustainability.