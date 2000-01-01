RobecoSAM Smart Materials Na GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha0.02
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.10%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupRobecoSAM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0869110436
Investment Strategy
The fund invests worldwide in companies which provide technology, products or services relating to the extraction and efficient handling of raw materials, recycling of used resources and innovative alternative materials. The aim of the fund is to achieve the highest possible returns over the long term. It is suitable for long-term-oriented equity investors who are convinced of the sustainable potential of material flows, and for inclusion in a globally diversified portfolio.