RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Eqs I GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha-2.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World Index
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.92%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupRobeco
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2146192450

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund has as its sustainable investment objective to finance the water infrastructure and to contribute to the distribution of tap water, as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater, by investing in companies which supply to the value chain of water or which offer products or technologies which are more water efficient than others in their category. The foregoing is implemented by mainly investing in companies that advance the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), Good health and well-being (SDG 3), Life below water (SDG 14) as well as Life on land (SDG 15). In addition to pursuing the sustainable investment objective, the Sub-fund at the same time aims to provide long term capital growth.

