Royal London APAC ex Jpn Eq Tilt Z Acc
Fund
- Yield History2.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha1.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World AP Ex Japan TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.31%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B68SHD90
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve the capital return of the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index by investment primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.