Royal London Cash Plus Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.88%
- 3 Year sharpe1.29
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkSONIA
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.15%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMNR1H58
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to produce an attractive level of capital growth and income mainly by investing in cash, deposits, money market instruments and short dated government securities. To achieve this objective the Fund will invest mainly in cash, deposits, money market instruments and short dated government securities.