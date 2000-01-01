Royal London Cash Plus Y Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.29
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.15%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMNR1F35

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to produce an attractive level of capital growth and income mainly by investing in cash, deposits, money market instruments and short dated government securities. To achieve this objective the Fund will invest mainly in cash, deposits, money market instruments and short dated government securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .