Royal London Corporate Bond Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.67%
- 3 Year sharpe1.59
- 3 Year alpha1.84
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.41%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3MBXC47
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise investment return (predominantly income with some capital growth) over the medium to long term from a portfolio comprising mainly of corporate fixed interest securities. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities, including Exchange Traded Funds (but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).