Royal London Diversified ABS Fund Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.40
- 3 Year alpha0.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Targeted Absolute Return Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.43%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4K6P774
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a positive absolute return in all market conditions over rolling 3-year periods, by predominantly investing in sterling-denominated corporate bonds. At least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in sterling corporate bonds, which will generally be fixed-rate issues (bonds paying interest at an unchanging rate, rather than on an adjustable basis).