Royal London Diversified ABS Fund Z Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.40
  • 3 Year alpha0.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Targeted Absolute Return Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.43%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4K6P774

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a positive absolute return in all market conditions over rolling 3-year periods, by predominantly investing in sterling-denominated corporate bonds. At least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in sterling corporate bonds, which will generally be fixed-rate issues (bonds paying interest at an unchanging rate, rather than on an adjustable basis).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .