Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a positive absolute return over rolling three year periods in all market conditions. The Fund does not offer any element of capital protection or guarantee that this return will be achieved. The Fund will be actively managed, with the majority of assets in investment grade corporate bonds across a range of maturities. Derivatives will be used to protect against interest rate risk and a duration of zero years will be targeted. To achieve this objective the Fund will invest the majority of its assets in investment grade corporate bonds.