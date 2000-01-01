Royal London Ethical Bond M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.48%
- 3 Year sharpe1.03
- 3 Year alpha2.79
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.52%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7MT2J68
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise income and maintain capital over the medium to long term by investing in mainly Sterling denominated fixed interest securities issued by companies and organisations which meet the Fund's predefined ethical criteria. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities, government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).