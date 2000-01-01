Royal London Europe ex UK Eq Tilt Z Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha-0.16
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.26%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HF4Y56
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve the capital return of the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index by investment primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® World Europe ex UK Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.