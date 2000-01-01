Royal London Europe ex UK Eq Tilt Z Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha-0.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.26%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8HF4Y56

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve the capital return of the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index by investment primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® World Europe ex UK Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .