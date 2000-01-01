Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise investment return (including income and capital growth) over the medium to long term from a portfolio comprising primarily investment grade corporate fixed-interest securities denominated in Euros. To achieve this objective, the Fund will invest primarily in euro denominated investment grade debt securities issued by companies, although it may also invest in subinvestment grade securities. It may also invest in debt securities issued by European governments, government agencies and supra-nationals as well as other transferable securities, deposits and cash.