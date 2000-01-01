Royal London European Growth M Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha-1.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.70%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B52VBP79

Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in quoted European equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .