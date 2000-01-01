Royal London European Growth

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.22%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.04
  • 3 Year alpha4.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.54%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0009537407

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth over the medium to long term. The Trust invests in large, well-known European companies. Investments can be made in any European country, including Turkey, but excluding the UK. The fund manager selects a balanced portfolio of companies with the aim of delivering superior performance.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .