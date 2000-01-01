Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to aim to achieve the total return of the FTSE® 350 Index by investing primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® 350 Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed ended funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.