Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high level of income with the opportunity for capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in non-Sterling and Sterling denominated fixed income securities, as described further below, issued globally, including in Emerging Markets. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in a diversified portfolio of global fixed or floating rate debt securities (rated or non-rated), including investment grade, sub-investment grade or high yield. The Fund may also invest in preference shares.