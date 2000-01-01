Royal London Global Index Linked M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Wld Govt Infl Lkd TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B772RM82
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise total investment return (including income and capital growth) over the medium to long term by investing mainly in global index linked bonds. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed ended funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).