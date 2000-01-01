Royal London Global Sustainable Eq M Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BL6V0581

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth(1) over the medium term, which should be considered as a period of 3-5 years, by predominantly investing globally in the shares of companies listed on stock exchanges that are deemed to make a positive contribution to society. Investments in the Fund will adhere to the Investment Manager’s ethical and sustainable investment policy.

