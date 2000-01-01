Royal London GMAP Bal M GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha0.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD8RSQ51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth, over an investment cycle of approximately 6 to 7 years, via investment in a diversified portfolio of assets. The Fund seeks to provide a relatively moderate level of return with a relatively moderate level of risk when compared to other funds within the Royal London MultiAsset range.