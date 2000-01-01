Royal London GMAP Bal M GBP Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.95
  • 3 Year alpha0.34
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8RSP45

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth, over an investment cycle of approximately 6 to 7 years, via investment in a diversified portfolio of assets. The Fund seeks to provide a relatively moderate level of return with a relatively moderate level of risk when compared to other funds within the Royal London MultiAsset range.

Latest news

