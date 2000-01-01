Royal London GMAP Cnsrv M GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD8RSS75
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to deliver an investment return comprising of a combination of income and capital growth, over an investment cycle of approximately 6 to 7 years, by gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed income assets. The Fund seeks to provide the lowest level of return with the lowest level of risk when compared to other funds within the Royal London MultiAsset range.