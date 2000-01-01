Royal London Index Linked M Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-0.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts AS TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.36%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DDWW71
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise total investment return (income and capital growth) over the medium to long term by investing mainly in index linked securities. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities, including Exchange Traded Funds (but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).