Royal London International Govt Bd M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.49%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkJPM GBI Global TR Hdg USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.30%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B45XHL18
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise total investment return (both income and capital growth) over the medium to longer term by investing primarily in international government bonds. To achieve this objective, the Fund will invest primarily in investment grade international government bonds. It may also invest in UK government bonds, investment grade non-government bonds, other transferable securities, deposits and cash.