Royal London Japan Tracker Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-1.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Japan TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.25%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B52R6496
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve the capital return of the FTSE World Japan Index by investment primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® World Japan Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.