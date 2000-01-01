Royal London Monthly Income Bd M GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.77%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD940R05
Investment Strategy
he objective of the Fund is to provide income in excess of the reference benchmark, net of fees, with the potential for capital growth over the medium to long term. For all shareholders, any income will be paid monthly. The Fund will seek to achieve this objective by investing primarily in collective investment schemes, including those operated by the ACD, in order to gain an exposure to fixed income securities issued by companies and governments and other institutions. The Fund may also gain an indirect exposure to other transferable securities, equities, cash, other money market instruments, deposits and derivatives.