Investment Strategy

he objective of the Fund is to provide income in excess of the reference benchmark, net of fees, with the potential for capital growth over the medium to long term. For all shareholders, any income will be paid monthly. The Fund will seek to achieve this objective by investing primarily in collective investment schemes, including those operated by the ACD, in order to gain an exposure to fixed income securities issued by companies and governments and other institutions. The Fund may also gain an indirect exposure to other transferable securities, equities, cash, other money market instruments, deposits and derivatives.