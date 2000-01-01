Royal London Short Duration Crdt M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.74%
- 3 Year sharpe2.14
- 3 Year alpha2.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML 1-5Y Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.32%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD050949
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise investment return through income but with some capital growth over the medium to long term. To achieve this objective the Fund will invest predominantly in UK short dated corporate fixed interest securities. The Fund may also invest in other debt securities such as UK corporate bonds with longer maturities, non-UK corporate bonds, floating rate notes, government and public securities and money market instruments, and also in other transferable securities, cash, near cash and collective investment schemes.