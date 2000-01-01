Royal London Short Duration Gilts M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.81%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.26
- 3 Year alpha-0.51
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Up to 5 Yr TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.29%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD050C73
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise investment return through both income and capital growth over the medium to long term. To achieve this objective the Fund will invest predominantly in short dated UK government bonds. The Fund may also invest in other debt securities such as overseas government bonds, UK and overseas corporate bonds, floating rate notes and money market instruments, and also in other transferable securities, cash, near cash and collective investment schemes.