Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.72%
- 3 Year sharpe-1.34
- 3 Year alpha-0.05
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkSONIA
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.10%
- SectorShort Term Money Market
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8XYYQ86
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide stability of principal and to provide an income in line with money market rates by investing wholly in money markets. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold money market instruments, cash and deposits.