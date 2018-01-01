Royal London S/T Fxd Inc Enh Y Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a total return over rolling 12-month periods by mainly investing in cash and cash equivalents and corporate bonds. A minimum of 50% of the Fund will be invested in a combination of money market instruments, including cash, time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and floating rate notes. Corporate bonds and asset backed securities will also be included in this segment of the Fund. In exceptional circumstances the Fund may invest up to 100% in money market instruments.