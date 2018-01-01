Royal London S/T Fxd Inc Enh Y Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Unclassified Sector
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Royal London
United Kingdom
GB00BVYV8J00
SONIA
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a total return over rolling 12-month periods by mainly investing in cash and cash equivalents and corporate bonds. A minimum of 50% of the Fund will be invested in a combination of money market instruments, including cash, time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and floating rate notes. Corporate bonds and asset backed securities will also be included in this segment of the Fund. In exceptional circumstances the Fund may invest up to 100% in money market instruments.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News