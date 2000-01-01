Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to achieve a high level of income and to achieve gross redemption yield of 1.25 times the gross redemption yield of the FTSE Actuaries British Government 15 year index. The above objective applies to Class A and Class B shares in each of the sub-funds. The sub-fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in Sterling denominated securities traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or over the counter markets. The sub-fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in non-Sterling denominated securities traded principally on European, U.S., Canadian and Australian exchanges or over the counter markets.