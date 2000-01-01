Royal London Sterling Credit M Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.65%
- 3 Year sharpe1.53
- 3 Year alpha1.64
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.53%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8GJ8S05
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise long term returns mainly through investment in sterling fixed interest securities. UK government bonds or non-sterling bonds may be held as the Manager deems appropriate. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed-ended funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).