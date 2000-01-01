Royal London Sterling Credit Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.56
  • 3 Year alpha1.78
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4W1ZT22

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise long term returns mainly through investment in sterling fixed interest securities. UK government bonds or non-sterling bonds may be held as the Manager deems appropriate. To achieve this objective the Fund may hold transferable securities (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed-ended funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units).

