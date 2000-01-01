Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth from a diverse range of asset classes, for example equities, fixed income, property-related investments and cash, mainly in the United Kingdom. The Trust invests mainly in UK equities and fixed income securities, e.g. corporate and government bonds. Asset allocation will be used to manage risk within the fund in order to deliver improved returns. The fund may also invest in any other asset classes (including derivatives and forward transactions, approved money-market instruments, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and property-related investments).