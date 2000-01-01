Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth through investment in companies that have a positive effect on the environment, human welfare and quality of life. The Trust invests predominantly in the UK but with some exposure to the US and Europe. The core of the investment portfolio consists of shares in companies involved wholly or in part in the manufacture of products, industrial processes or the provision of services associated with improving the environment and the enhancement of human health and safety. The fund manager also invests in companies whose management are making above-average efforts in corporate responsibility. The fund is screened in accordance with The Co-operative Investments ethical investment policy, a copy of which is available on request.