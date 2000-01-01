Royal London Sustainable Mgd Gr C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.63%
- 3 Year sharpe1.76
- 3 Year alpha3.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 0 - 35% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF0.68%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8H7XS88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a total return by way of accumulated income, with some capital growth. The Scheme invests mainly in fixed income securities with some equities, mainly in the United Kingdom. Investments in the Scheme will adhere to the Cooperative Investments ethical investment policy.