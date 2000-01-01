Royal London Sustainable Mgd Inc C Acc

  • Yield History3.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.48
  • 3 Year alpha1.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8HNKY10

The investment objective of the CIS Sustainable Managed Income Trust is to produce a consistently higher level of income relative to typical cash deposit interest rates. The Scheme invests predominantly in a diverse portfolio of fixed interest securities issued by corporates, governments and supranational institutions, and cash. Investments in the Scheme will adhere to the Co-operative Investments ethical investment policy.

