Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide medium to long term capital growth via worldwide investments in multiple asset classes, but primarily equities with some fixed interest securities and cash. The Trust invests primarily in equities (up to a maximum of 85% of the fund), and some fixed interest securities. Overseas allocation will depend upon the relative attractions of the region with at least 10% of the fund held in non-UK equities (where equities are deemed to include convertibles). At least 50% of the fund will be held in Pound Sterling and/or Euro. The fund is screened in accordance with The Co-operative Investments’ ethical investment policy, a copy of which is available on request. However, for the sole purpose of asset collection, the fund may enter into transactions in index derivatives where some of the underlying constituents may not fully meet this policy.