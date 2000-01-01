Royal London UK All Share Tracker Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha0.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.15%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B533V415
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve long term total return from capital and income through investment in UK equities from within the All Share Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed-ended funds), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.