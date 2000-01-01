Royal London UK Core Equity Tilt S Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History2.18%
- 3 Year sharpe0.14
- 3 Year alpha-0.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.14%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B523MH29
Investment Strategy
The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to aim to achieve the total return of the FTSE® 350 Index by investing primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® 350 Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed ended funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.