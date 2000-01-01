Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to deliver capital growth (1) and income over the medium term, which should be considered as a period of 3 to 5 years, by primarily investing in shares of the 350 largest companies by market capitalisation (2) listed on the London Stock Exchange, and incorporating responsible investment (“RI”) and environmental, social & governance (“ESG”) insights into the investment process. The Fund’s performance target is to deliver the performance, after the deduction of charges, of the FTSE 350 Total Return GBP Index (the “Index”) over rolling 3-year periods (3).The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in shares of companies that belong to the Index. The Fund's manager, however, will typically invest around 90% of the Fund's asset in companies that belong to the Index.