Investment Strategy

The Fund invests predominantly in UK equities, focusing on companies which have, in the opinion of the investment manager, both strong business models and cash flows that support continued growth in dividend payments. The Fund may hold equities of companies with any size of market capitalisation. The Fund may also hold transferable securities, including Exchange Traded Funds (but not those which are collective investment schemes), approved money market instruments, deposits and cash. The Fund may use derivatives for efficient portfolio management only.