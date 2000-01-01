Royal London UK Equity Income M
Fund Info
- Yield History4.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha0.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3M9JJ78
Investment Strategy
The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to achieve a combination of income and some capital growth by investing mainly in UK higher yielding and other equities, as well as convertible stocks. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed ended funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only