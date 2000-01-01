Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to achieve a combination of income and some capital growth by investing mainly in UK higher yielding and other equities, as well as convertible stocks. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds which are closed ended funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only