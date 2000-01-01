Royal London UK Growth

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.94%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha1.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.51%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001597979

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth over the medium to long term. The Trust invests in a diverse portfolio of UK equities in any economic sector. The fund manager selects mainly blue-chip companies listed on the UK stock exchange. The emphasis is on good quality UK companies which have excellent prospects for growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .