Royal London UK Growth
Fund Info
- Yield History1.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha1.07
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.51%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001597979
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth over the medium to long term. The Trust invests in a diverse portfolio of UK equities in any economic sector. The fund manager selects mainly blue-chip companies listed on the UK stock exchange. The emphasis is on good quality UK companies which have excellent prospects for growth.