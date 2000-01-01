Royal London UK Income with Growth
Fund Info
- Yield History5.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-2.79
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.52%
- SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001598050
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide an above-average and growing income, together with some capital growth. The Trust invests in blue-chip UK companies as well as government bonds and fixed-interest securities. The fund manager invests in a diverse portfolio of UK securities, comprising predominantly higher yielding equities, combined with a lower proportion of fixed-interest securities.