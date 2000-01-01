Royal London UK Income with Growth

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-2.79
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.52%
  • SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001598050

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide an above-average and growing income, together with some capital growth. The Trust invests in blue-chip UK companies as well as government bonds and fixed-interest securities. The fund manager invests in a diverse portfolio of UK securities, comprising predominantly higher yielding equities, combined with a lower proportion of fixed-interest securities.

