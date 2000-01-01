Royal London UK Mid-Cap Growth Instl M

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha3.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5BRW420

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise capital growth over the medium to long term, mainly through the investment in medium-sized UK companies. The remainder of investments may consist of larger or smaller companies and Exchange Traded Funds as the Manager deems strategically appropriate.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .