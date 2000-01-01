Royal London UK Opportunities M Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-2.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5BRWC09
Investment Strategy
The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by exploiting a concentrated portfolio of UK company shares with the potential for above average returns.