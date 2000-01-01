Royal London UK Opportunities M Acc

Fund
  • Yield History2.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-2.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5BRWC09

Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by exploiting a concentrated portfolio of UK company shares with the potential for above average returns.

