Royal London US Equity Tilt Z Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE USA TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.25%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5172X16
Investment Strategy
The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to aim to achieve the capital return of the FTSE® World US Index by investing primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® World US Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.